First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) is Dfpg Investments LLC’s Largest Position

Dfpg Investments LLC trimmed its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,172 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF accounts for 4.5% of Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Dfpg Investments LLC owned about 0.22% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $10,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTSM. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $78,000.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM remained flat at $$59.97 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 554,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,053. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.36 and a 1 year high of $60.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.03.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.