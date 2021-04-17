First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Acquired by Shilanski & Associates Inc.

Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $2,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIXD. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 262.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:FIXD opened at $53.31 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $52.62 and a 52 week high of $56.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.39.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.