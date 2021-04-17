FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.67 Million Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 1.2% of FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,320,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,194,000 after buying an additional 289,959 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 47,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,623,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 15,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,214,000. Finally, Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV now owns 201,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,669,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.03. 1,190,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,377,505. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.90 and a 200 day moving average of $116.40. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $111.13 and a 12 month high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

