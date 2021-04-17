Fountain Trading Down 5.2% Over Last 7 Days (FTN)

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. Fountain has a total market capitalization of $882,173.69 and approximately $11,630.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Fountain has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Fountain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00067877 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00021957 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $431.34 or 0.00707834 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.43 or 0.00086044 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00038529 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Fountain Coin Profile

FTN is a coin. Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 coins and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 coins. The official website for Fountain is fountainhub.com . Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Fountain is medium.com/@FountainHub

According to CryptoCompare, “Fountain is a block-chained content ecosystem based on Proof of Contribution. Through a set of clear proof of contribution rules, blockchain technology is used to record the contributions of all participants. After accurate calculation, tokens are awarded to all participants. This will effectively motivate people to participate deeply in a content community application and the entire ecosystem, contributing to their strength. The core concept of Fountain stems from the problems of traditional Internet content community applications: users of content community applications have made great contributions to the community, but they have not been able to obtain effective contribution credits and rewards. “

Fountain Coin Trading

