Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Sold by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 381,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,891 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of FOX worth $11,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of FOX by 0.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 339,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of FOX by 3.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 131,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in shares of FOX by 108.7% during the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 38,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 20,185 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the third quarter worth $1,852,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

Shares of FOXA opened at $37.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $23.57 and a 52-week high of $44.80.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%. FOX’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

FOXA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of FOX from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FOX from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.94.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.