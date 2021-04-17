Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 210,800 shares, a growth of 51.0% from the March 15th total of 139,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,108.0 days.

FPRUF opened at $55.47 on Friday. Fraport has a 12 month low of $32.20 and a 12 month high of $78.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.74.

Get Fraport alerts:

About Fraport

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Fraport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fraport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.