Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 210,800 shares, a growth of 51.0% from the March 15th total of 139,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,108.0 days.
FPRUF opened at $55.47 on Friday. Fraport has a 12 month low of $32.20 and a 12 month high of $78.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.74.
About Fraport
