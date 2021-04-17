Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC Acquires 2,190 Shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.52% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $4,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QUS. Marotta Asset Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 43,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,881,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 7,831 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 343.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.48. 11,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,629. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.04. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 1 year low of $80.16 and a 1 year high of $115.56.

