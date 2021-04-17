GateToken (GT) Price Tops $3.81

GateToken (CURRENCY:GT) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. One GateToken coin can now be purchased for about $3.81 or 0.00006149 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GateToken has a market capitalization of $289.68 million and approximately $25.39 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GateToken has traded up 28% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.97 or 0.00066211 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00023047 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $448.61 or 0.00724965 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.84 or 0.00087000 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 41.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001259 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00033447 BTC.

GateToken Profile

GateToken (CRYPTO:GT) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,129,567 coins. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain . GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

GateToken Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GateToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GateToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

