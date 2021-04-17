Geeq Market Capitalization Reaches $12.17 Million (GEEQ)

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 17th. During the last seven days, Geeq has traded 39.6% lower against the dollar. Geeq has a total market capitalization of $12.17 million and approximately $661,358.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Geeq coin can currently be purchased for $1.39 or 0.00002473 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Geeq alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $34.91 or 0.00062014 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00019678 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $364.82 or 0.00648145 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.27 or 0.00085752 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001806 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00038163 BTC.

Geeq Profile

Geeq (GEEQ) is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,747,222 coins. Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Geeq’s official message board is geeq.io/category/news . Geeq’s official website is geeq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

Geeq Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Geeq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Geeq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Geeq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Geeq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.