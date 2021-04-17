Genesis Shards 24-Hour Volume Hits $4.67 Million (GS)

Genesis Shards (CURRENCY:GS) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. One Genesis Shards coin can now be purchased for about $1.23 or 0.00001980 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Genesis Shards has traded flat against the dollar. Genesis Shards has a market cap of $14.75 million and $4.67 million worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.26 or 0.00069865 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.83 or 0.00303359 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004406 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $458.69 or 0.00740840 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00024429 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,482.82 or 0.99301552 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $513.72 or 0.00829719 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Genesis Shards

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 218,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

Genesis Shards Coin Trading

