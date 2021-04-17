Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Purchased by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 285,965 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Gentex worth $9,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Gentex by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 94,017 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,832 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 4.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,694 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total value of $498,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,933.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew Chiodo sold 6,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total transaction of $244,306.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,926 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,307. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GNTX opened at $36.03 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $22.30 and a 1-year high of $37.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.29.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Gentex had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $529.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Gentex’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.92%.

Several research firms have commented on GNTX. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Gentex from $38.75 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.13.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

