Gill Capital Partners LLC Grows Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Gill Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,752 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up 2.4% of Gill Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Gill Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.54% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 182.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 1,479,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,535,000 after purchasing an additional 956,019 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 245,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,741,000 after purchasing an additional 35,527 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 130.5% during the 1st quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 20,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 11,370 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 344,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,033,000 after purchasing an additional 22,009 shares during the period.

BSJM traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $23.40. 170,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,321. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.55 and a one year high of $23.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.23.

