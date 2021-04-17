Gill Capital Partners LLC Grows Stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Gill Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) by 75.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,933 shares during the period. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust accounts for 1.8% of Gill Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $3,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 3,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 4,875 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 82,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 39,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 6,909 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE BTT traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $25.90. 54,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,602. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 12 month low of $22.05 and a 12 month high of $26.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.0624 dividend. This is a boost from Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Profile

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

