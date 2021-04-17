Gill Capital Partners LLC Has $2.39 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Gill Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 53.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 1.2% of Gill Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,780,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 29,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 78,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,211,000 after acquiring an additional 6,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter.

VUG stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $276.47. The company had a trading volume of 902,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,728. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $257.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.33. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $167.07 and a 12 month high of $276.55.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

