Gill Capital Partners LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Gill Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 56.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 12,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $257,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VO traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $231.01. The company had a trading volume of 547,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,431. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $221.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.57. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $139.33 and a 12-month high of $230.78.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

