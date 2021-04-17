Gill Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR)

Gill Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR) by 1,012.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,976 shares during the quarter. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March accounts for 1.6% of Gill Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Gill Capital Partners LLC owned about 2.43% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March worth $3,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000.

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,405. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March has a 12-month low of $24.93 and a 12-month high of $30.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.52.

