Gill Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCT)

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2021


Gill Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCT) by 50.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 358,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,756 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 3.8% of Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Gill Capital Partners LLC owned about 7.24% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 332.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,039.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 13,203 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares during the period.

BSCT traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,929. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.01 and a 52 week high of $21.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.79 and its 200-day moving average is $21.36.

