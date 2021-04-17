Gill Capital Partners LLC Purchases 34,633 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Gill Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 31.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 145,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,633 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $2,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FPE. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 125.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 149,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 6,276 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $264,000. Southern Wealth Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $12,388,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 115.8% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 169,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 90,766 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FPE traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,885,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,277. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.98. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $17.22 and a 52-week high of $20.39.

