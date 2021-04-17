Gill Capital Partners LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Gill Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 62.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,035,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,066,000 after buying an additional 279,042 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,127,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,266,000 after buying an additional 168,934 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,667,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,595,000 after buying an additional 129,997 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,370,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,748,000 after buying an additional 116,592 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 248.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,289,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,131,000 after buying an additional 920,113 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $221.61. 721,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 835,900. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $215.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.77. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $118.06 and a 12-month high of $223.62.

