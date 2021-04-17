Gill Capital Partners LLC Sells 2,667 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Gill Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,667 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.9% of Gill Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,930,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,254 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,608,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,375,000 after acquiring an additional 28,515 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,224,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,586,000 after acquiring an additional 699,084 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 116.6% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 2,223,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,441,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,285,000 after acquiring an additional 203,130 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHM traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $77.55. 266,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,320. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $43.51 and a 12 month high of $77.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.12.

