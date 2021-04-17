Gill Capital Partners LLC Sells 51,330 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Gill Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 54.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,330 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 1.1% of Gill Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9,503.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 955,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,546,000 after acquiring an additional 945,872 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,573,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,058,000 after acquiring an additional 905,116 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,527.0% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 960,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,803,000 after buying an additional 901,814 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,907,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,609,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,581,000 after buying an additional 537,343 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPST traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,426,254 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.74 and its 200-day moving average is $50.78.

