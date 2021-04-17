Gill Capital Partners LLC Sells 52,594 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL)

Gill Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 854,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,594 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up 10.0% of Gill Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Gill Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 2.69% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $19,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 35,785 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 227,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,466,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period.

BSJL traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.07. 203,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,225. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.15 and a fifty-two week high of $23.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.07.

