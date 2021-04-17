Gill Capital Partners LLC Sells 7,536 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP)

Gill Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,536 shares during the period. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September accounts for about 1.1% of Gill Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Gill Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.80% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September worth $2,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSEP. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 137.0% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSEP traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $29.13. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,041. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.76. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September has a 12 month low of $23.92 and a 12 month high of $29.19.

