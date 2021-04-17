Gill Capital Partners LLC Takes $1.48 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Gill Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 66,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,000. Gill Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSCP. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 10,512.6% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,463,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,597 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,821,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $23,393,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 424,805.0% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 594,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,462,000 after purchasing an additional 594,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 113.2% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 502,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,129,000 after purchasing an additional 266,829 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSCP stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $22.27. 163,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,260. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.41. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.30 and a twelve month high of $22.63.

