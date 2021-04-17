Gill Capital Partners LLC Takes $6.26 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Gill Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 293,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,264,000. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Gill Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Gill Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 1.42% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 162.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 24,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 12,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCQ traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,541. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.38 and a 200 day moving average of $21.68. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.40 and a 12 month high of $22.00.

