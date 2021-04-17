Gleason Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Gleason Group Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises approximately 0.4% of Gleason Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.3% during the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 7,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 5.3% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 25,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 26.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter worth $219,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 404.3% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on C. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Edward Jones cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.72.

C stock opened at $72.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.51. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.76 and a 52-week high of $76.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

