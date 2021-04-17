Gleason Group Inc. Buys 69,402 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Gleason Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 103.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 69,402 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 2.8% of Gleason Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000.

VWO stock opened at $52.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.17. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.31 and a 1-year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

