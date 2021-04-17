Gleason Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Gleason Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,009 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 10.4% of Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $26,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. PYA Waltman Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 329.7% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $217.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $206.65 and a 200 day moving average of $193.67. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $135.87 and a 12-month high of $216.67.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

