Gleason Group Inc. Invests $1.33 Million in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,691 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,000. Target comprises 0.5% of Gleason Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Target by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,134,621 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,555,375,000 after buying an additional 2,462,178 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth $1,007,373,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Target by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,493,847 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $969,830,000 after buying an additional 1,049,440 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Target by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,936,652 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $694,937,000 after buying an additional 950,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in Target by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,595,477 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $634,710,000 after buying an additional 1,288,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on TGT. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Cowen raised their price target on Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.90.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,353 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total transaction of $479,094.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,525.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total transaction of $6,420,347.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,557,397.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,510 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,521 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Target stock opened at $208.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $103.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.90. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.50 and a fifty-two week high of $207.38.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

