Gleason Group Inc. Purchases 3,005 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Gleason Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up about 1.4% of Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 196,924,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,968,784,000 after acquiring an additional 16,517,775 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,901,869,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,052,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,486,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226,700 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Bank of America by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 40,851,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,202,000 after buying an additional 1,418,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,005,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,151,954,000 after buying an additional 1,376,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAC opened at $39.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $337.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $40.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.68.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

