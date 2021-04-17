Gleason Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Gleason Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,446 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 8.0% of Gleason Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $20,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $273,061,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,787,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,787,000 after buying an additional 242,961 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 953,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,661,000 after buying an additional 224,934 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $51,440,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,304,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,224,000 after buying an additional 166,658 shares during the period.

Shares of VUG stock opened at $276.47 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $167.07 and a one year high of $276.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $257.77 and its 200 day moving average is $249.33.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

