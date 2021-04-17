Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 919 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,080 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 919 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,007,373,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Target by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,134,621 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,555,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462,178 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in Target by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,595,477 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $634,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Target by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,493,847 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $969,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,936,652 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $694,937,000 after purchasing an additional 950,131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

In other news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total transaction of $6,420,347.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,557,397.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total value of $324,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,239,154.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,510 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,521 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Guggenheim upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Cowen boosted their price target on Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.90.

Shares of Target stock opened at $205.76 on Friday. Target Co. has a one year low of $100.50 and a one year high of $207.38. The company has a market cap of $102.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $189.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.65.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.