Global X Funds – Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Global X Funds – Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, a decrease of 31.4% from the March 15th total of 55,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ EBIZ traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.16. 35,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,261. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.14. Global X Funds – Global X E-commerce ETF has a 52 week low of $17.33 and a 52 week high of $37.98.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Funds – Global X E-commerce ETF by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 125,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 20,961 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Global X Funds – Global X E-commerce ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Funds – Global X E-commerce ETF by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 33,743 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Funds – Global X E-commerce ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Funds – Global X E-commerce ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000.

