GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GN Store Nord A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $307.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded GN Store Nord A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.00.

GNNDY stock opened at $264.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $240.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.15 and a beta of 0.47. GN Store Nord A/S has a fifty-two week low of $135.35 and a fifty-two week high of $275.25.

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer segments in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

