GXChain Trading 10.8% Lower This Week (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 17th. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $70.59 million and $17.94 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GXChain has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar. One GXChain coin can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00001792 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000296 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000886 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000604 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,159,402 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

