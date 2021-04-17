Hacken Token Achieves Market Cap of $51.53 Million (HAI)

Hacken Token (CURRENCY:HAI) traded down 33.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. One Hacken Token coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000382 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Hacken Token has traded 43.3% lower against the dollar. Hacken Token has a market cap of $51.53 million and $2.60 million worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00067512 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.38 or 0.00294737 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $451.44 or 0.00729546 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00024170 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,668.10 or 0.99658150 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $511.79 or 0.00827078 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Hacken Token Profile

Hacken Token’s launch date was April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 217,989,784 coins. The official message board for Hacken Token is medium.com/@hackenclub . The official website for Hacken Token is hacken.ai . Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

