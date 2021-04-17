Halma plc (LON:HLMA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Halma plc (LON:HLMA) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,257.50 ($29.49).
Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Halma from GBX 2,310 ($30.18) to GBX 2,385 ($31.16) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.
In other Halma news, insider Dame Louise Makin purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,459 ($32.13) per share, with a total value of £245,900 ($321,269.92).
Halma Company Profile
Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.
