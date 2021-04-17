Halma plc (LON:HLMA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Halma plc (LON:HLMA) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,257.50 ($29.49).

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Halma from GBX 2,310 ($30.18) to GBX 2,385 ($31.16) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Halma alerts:

In other Halma news, insider Dame Louise Makin purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,459 ($32.13) per share, with a total value of £245,900 ($321,269.92).

Shares of HLMA traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 2,556 ($33.39). 277,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,904. The company has a market cap of £9.70 billion and a PE ratio of 54.85. Halma has a 52 week low of GBX 2,023 ($26.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,637 ($34.45). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,356.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,417.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.23, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Halma Company Profile

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Halma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.