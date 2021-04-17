Hamlin Capital Management LLC Acquires 5,284 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 214,229 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,284 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises 2.7% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $65,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 5.0% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 19,297 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its stake in The Home Depot by 8.6% during the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 3,785 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 4.6% in the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 14,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 9.7% in the first quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,963 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 1.6% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 16,007 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Home Depot stock traded up $5.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $328.08. 6,213,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,620,648. The company has a market cap of $352.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $288.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.82 and a 12-month high of $323.40.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price target on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.80.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

