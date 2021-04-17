Hamlin Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Hamlin Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 392,565 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 51,593 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 2.1% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $52,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 223.2% in the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $138.21. 6,582,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,629,733. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $71.75 and a 52 week high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.33. The company has a market cap of $157.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.