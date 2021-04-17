Hartford Financial Management Inc. Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 68.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,934 shares during the quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. owned 0.08% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $754,000. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 13,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 9,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $300,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,587. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.43 and a 52-week high of $52.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.03.

