Hartford Financial Management Inc. Sells 8,533 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,533 shares during the quarter. Invesco Preferred ETF makes up about 1.3% of Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Hartford Financial Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $5,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PGX. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 121.5% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

PGX stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,837,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,284,893. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.95. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $13.64 and a 52-week high of $15.28.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

