HashBX Price Reaches $0.0024 on Top Exchanges (HBX)

HashBX (CURRENCY:HBX) traded 30.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. HashBX has a total market cap of $1.53 million and $150.00 worth of HashBX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HashBX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HashBX has traded 303.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HashBX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.08 or 0.00069659 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00022588 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $452.57 or 0.00731793 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.32 or 0.00086223 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 31.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00033068 BTC.

HashBX Profile

HashBX is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. HashBX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 629,280,963 coins. The official website for HashBX is hashbx.io . HashBX’s official Twitter account is @Hyperbridge and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HashBX is /r/HashBXGlobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperbridge was founded to empower creators and developers. By providing tools that allow creators to easily deploy blockchain-enabled projects, Hyperbridge is removing the barriers that limit contribution to the innovative process. The BlockHub platform will unite producers and consumers by equipping developers to crowdfund, publish, and market their applications. Users of BlockHub will be able to find new and innovative titles within a vibrant marketplace, while also having the option to earn tokens and reputation by taking actions that support projects and the overall ecosystem. The HBX token will initially launch on the Ethereum network as an ERC-20 compatible token. The token will be to utilize our protocols and the BlockHub platform (operating fees, membership, etc). In the future, HBX will be implemented on other blockchains, at which time they will become convertable. Tokens will be burned during conversion, so as to maintain the token supply (1 billion). “

HashBX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashBX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashBX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HashBX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HashBX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HashBX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.