Hedget Price Reaches $8.92 on Major Exchanges (HGET)

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. Hedget has a market capitalization of $15.62 million and approximately $615,212.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedget coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.92 or 0.00014503 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hedget has traded down 2.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.25 or 0.00068706 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00022576 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $447.23 or 0.00727357 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.13 or 0.00086412 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 38.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00033233 BTC.

About Hedget

Hedget (HGET) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2020. Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 coins. Hedget’s official Twitter account is @team_hedget and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hedget is www.hedget.com . Hedget’s official message board is medium.com/hedget

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedget is a decentralized protocol for options trading. By putting up collateral, users can create and trade different option series on-chain. Decentralized option products allow users to hedge price fluctuation and also the risk in their collateralized lending positions. The protocol also adds in support on Layer 2 to existing blockchains such as Ethereum to enable faster, cheaper, and more complex transactions. Hedget believes that risk-mitigating DeFi protocols like decentralized options are necessary building blocks as the decentralized finance sector grows and matures. Hedget Foundation issues HGET token as the native token on the platform for governance and other utility purposes. “

Hedget Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedget directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedget should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedget using one of the exchanges listed above.

