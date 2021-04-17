Heron Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Heron Financial Group LLC grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 30.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 365,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,039 shares during the quarter. Invesco Preferred ETF comprises 3.3% of Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Heron Financial Group LLC owned 0.08% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $5,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 328,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after buying an additional 61,746 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 145,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 9,681 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 117,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,214,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $173,000.

NYSEARCA PGX remained flat at $$15.15 during trading hours on Friday. 2,213,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,284,893. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $15.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.95.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

