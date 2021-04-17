Heron Financial Group LLC Grows Stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM) by 63.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,476 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Heron Financial Group LLC owned about 0.66% of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 698,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,337,000 after acquiring an additional 154,291 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 402,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,059,000 after acquiring an additional 3,857 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 222,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,206,000 after buying an additional 3,718 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 169,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Money Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 133,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,330,000 after purchasing an additional 10,599 shares during the period.

JPEM traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,319. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.47 and a fifty-two week high of $58.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.82.

