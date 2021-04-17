Heron Financial Group LLC Has $6.26 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF makes up about 3.8% of Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Heron Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $6,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,020,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $138,031,000. Gainplan LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,765,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $29,174,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1,148.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 131,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,564,000 after buying an additional 120,528 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWO traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $305.91. The company had a trading volume of 312,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,488. The company’s 50-day moving average is $304.69 and its 200-day moving average is $283.49. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $161.57 and a twelve month high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.