Heron Financial Group LLC Has $6.66 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Heron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,363 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of Heron Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 15,395,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,300,000 after buying an additional 7,810,196 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 168.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,792,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,455,000 after buying an additional 9,278,756 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,970,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,394,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129,184 shares in the last quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 2,777,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 88.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,488,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,771,000 after purchasing an additional 700,034 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWP traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.78. 945,635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 991,713. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.75. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $65.03 and a 12-month high of $112.69.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.