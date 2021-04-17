Heron Financial Group LLC Has $6.89 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Heron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,103 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF comprises approximately 4.2% of Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Heron Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $6,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJJ. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

IJJ traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.83. 273,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,953. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $54.73 and a 1-year high of $106.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.92.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.