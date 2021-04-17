Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Bought by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,605 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 496.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 203.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Hexcel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Hexcel by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hexcel in the first quarter worth $203,000. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hexcel stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 504,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,872. Hexcel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.54 and a 12 month high of $64.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 39.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.48.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $295.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.47 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $499,826.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,614.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HXL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Hexcel from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hexcel from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upgraded Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Hexcel from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.44.

Hexcel Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

