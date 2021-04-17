HGK Asset Management Inc. Buys 12,568 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 523.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,968 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,568 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total transaction of $153,825.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,277,663.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,722,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,325 shares of company stock valued at $9,129,985 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $297.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.05.

NYSE ACN traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $286.96. 2,625,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,127,569. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $268.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.26. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $165.71 and a 52 week high of $288.10.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

